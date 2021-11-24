Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

