Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

