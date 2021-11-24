Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $217,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

