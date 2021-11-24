Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Unilever by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unilever by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.