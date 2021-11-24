Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

