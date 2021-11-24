Invesco Ltd. Purchases 40,343 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Quaker Chemical worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $247.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

