Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,081 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Prospect Capital worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.