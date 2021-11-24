Invesco Ltd. Sells 549,276 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 256.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after buying an additional 1,879,859 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,911,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion and a PE ratio of -51.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,577,621 shares of company stock worth $2,148,547,197. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

