Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,383 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in AAON by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

