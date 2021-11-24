Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $289.63 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

