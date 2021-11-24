Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.21. 59,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

