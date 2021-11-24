Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

