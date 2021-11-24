Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.