Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

