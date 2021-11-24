Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 531,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

