Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS: OXINF) recently:

11/23/2021 – Oxford Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/2/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2021 – Oxford Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $$30.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

