Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells $16,929.96 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) insider Ronald Silver sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $16,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,598. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

