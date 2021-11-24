iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

