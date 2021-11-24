iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $232,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 157,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.