iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 348,093 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.