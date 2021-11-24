iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,932 shares.The stock last traded at $79.03 and had previously closed at $79.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

