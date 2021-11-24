iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

IWF opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $225.15 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

