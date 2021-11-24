iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

