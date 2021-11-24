iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

