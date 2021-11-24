iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

