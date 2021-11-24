J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

