Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.
JACK traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 5,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
