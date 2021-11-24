Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

JACK traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 5,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

