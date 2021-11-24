Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,337 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC remained flat at $$85.41 on Wednesday. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,895. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

