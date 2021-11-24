Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after buying an additional 68,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

