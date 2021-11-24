Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

