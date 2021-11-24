Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.53 million, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

