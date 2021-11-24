Jeffrey H. Fisher Buys 10,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $613.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

