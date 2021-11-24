JOANN Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 84.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in JOANN by 161.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.