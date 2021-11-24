Johnny D. Randel Sells 133,033 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $6,895,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

