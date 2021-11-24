Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.