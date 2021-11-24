Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,402.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

