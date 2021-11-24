Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

