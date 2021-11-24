JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

