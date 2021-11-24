JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

GFS opened at $63.78 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

