JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 331.90 ($4.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.86. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.