Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $13.48 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

