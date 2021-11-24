Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMDA. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

