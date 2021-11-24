KeyCorp Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.51 on Monday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,603 shares of company stock valued at $203,491,581. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

