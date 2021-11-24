Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.42.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $195.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

