Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 117.86 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.32.
Kier Group Company Profile
