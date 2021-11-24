Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 117.86 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.32.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

