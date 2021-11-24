Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,818. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

