Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $20.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 8.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $395.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $289.63 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

