Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 127,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.