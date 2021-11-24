Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

ILCV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.