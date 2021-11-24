Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.