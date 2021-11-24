KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $39.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 235,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

